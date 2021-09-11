Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lightspeed POS Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lightspeed POS in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

LSPD stock opened at $124.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

