Pirl (PIRL) Hits Market Cap of $76,370.10

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $76,370.10 and approximately $10.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,158.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.86 or 0.07231939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.77 or 0.01407854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.00395663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00126665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00552519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.96 or 0.00482654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00344093 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

