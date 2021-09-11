PlatON (LAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.72 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $36.76 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00162399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00043797 BTC.

PlatON Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,674,881 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

