Playcent (PCNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $74,204.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $74,204.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00164806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

