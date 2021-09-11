PlutusDeFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00060133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00162740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043807 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

