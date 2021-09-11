PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,324 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vale by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

