PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IART. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $70.23 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

