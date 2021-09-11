PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Neogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $42.46 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

