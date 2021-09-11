PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,259 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.23 and a beta of 3.30.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.