Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 725 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $300.95. The company had a trading volume of 548,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,494. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $176.49 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.