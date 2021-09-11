Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,132,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 473,134 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

