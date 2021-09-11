Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 37,895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,926. The firm has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.31.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.