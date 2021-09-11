Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $36.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,847.41. The stock had a trading volume of 327,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,463. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36,948.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,716.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,563.83. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

