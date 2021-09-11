Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.75. 1,548,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

