Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 55,722 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 55,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,852.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $2,570,042.94.

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $2,640,978.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

