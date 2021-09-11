PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $33.64 on Friday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.