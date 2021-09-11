PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $163.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $181.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

