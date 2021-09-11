Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. 10,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 746,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $758.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,545.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,858 shares of company stock valued at $623,060. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

