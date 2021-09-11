Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $35.19. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 2,828 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,355 in the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.