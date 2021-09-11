Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

PBH traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$134.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$93.70 and a 1-year high of C$136.99.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

