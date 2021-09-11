Preto Joseph Del Sells 3,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $261,570.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 38.1% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprout Social by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

