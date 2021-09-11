Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $140,050.40 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59.

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20.

Shares of PRMW opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $2,707,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

