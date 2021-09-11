Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.55.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

