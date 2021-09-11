Probabilities Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 14.3% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $233,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

SPXL stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,928. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.56.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

