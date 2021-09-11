ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 1,348.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

