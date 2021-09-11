ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,896 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 329,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

