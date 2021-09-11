PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PTC by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PTC by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,629,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.88. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

