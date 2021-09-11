Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.44 ($128.75).

Puma stock opened at €106.45 ($125.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03. Puma has a 52 week low of €69.32 ($81.55) and a 52 week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

