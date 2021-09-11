Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

GDP opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter worth $2,057,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.