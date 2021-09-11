Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for GameStop Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of GME stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.62 and a beta of -2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.21 and its 200 day moving average is $185.65. GameStop has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $483.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 20.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $700,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 85.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

