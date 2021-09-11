Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Co., Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the technology retailer will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

BBY stock opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.39. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,678 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

