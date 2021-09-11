QASH Hits Market Cap of $24.46 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, QASH has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $24.46 million and approximately $217,555.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00059263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00159387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043161 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

