Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 528 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after buying an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

MRVL stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.18. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

