Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

