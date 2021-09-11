Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 12,828.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

