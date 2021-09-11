Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,145,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

EXR stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.48.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

