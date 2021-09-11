Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Cowen

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target raised by Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $115.80 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

