RA International Group (LON:RAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of RA International Group (LON:RAI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock.

LON RAI opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £96.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74. RA International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

About RA International Group

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

