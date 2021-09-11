RA International Group (LON:RAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of RA International Group (LON:RAI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock.
LON RAI opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £96.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74. RA International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.
About RA International Group
