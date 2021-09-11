Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $23.85 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $23,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $33.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $5,132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,286. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,900.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

