Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of CMC Materials worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.58. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

