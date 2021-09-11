Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 165.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,418 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC increased its stake in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in APA by 40.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in APA by 15.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Truist reduced their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

APA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,974,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

