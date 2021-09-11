Rai Reflex Index One Day Volume Reaches $4.87 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00006676 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $55.33 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00129247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00179731 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.66 or 1.00208955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.92 or 0.07078950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.71 or 0.00912796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,375,750 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

