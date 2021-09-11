Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.65

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 6972911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

