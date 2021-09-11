RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $36.08, but opened at $35.10. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 1,017 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $116,276 and have sold 87,174 shares valued at $2,762,346. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

