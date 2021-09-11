Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.53.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$30.99 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.63. The stock has a market cap of C$12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.68.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

