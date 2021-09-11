Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Shelby L. Pyatt Sells 9,076 Shares

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 16.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $4,665,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Rayonier by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

