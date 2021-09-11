Raze Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199,331.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $199,331.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00068846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00180486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,928.88 or 1.00164877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.67 or 0.07086548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00925510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

