Refinable Trading Down 37.4% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $791,202.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00069664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00128020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00180835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,078.62 or 0.99885822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.94 or 0.07086049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.15 or 0.00926544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.