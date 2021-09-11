Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 156,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

