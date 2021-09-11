Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

JD opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

